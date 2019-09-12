Police continue to search for a pair of men who attempted to break into a West Mobile residence today.
Officers are in the area of the 5000 block of Burma Road in reference to an attempted residential burglary. Officials say no entry was made into the home.
We're told that two male subjects fled the scene after the homeowners returned home. Officers have now set a perimeter up and are active searching the area.
Officials say both subjects are black males and that one subject was wearing a white shirt and the other subject possibly has on red pants
The search is taking place on Burma Road which is near an elementary school. School had already been dismissed when all of this happened.
This is a developing story.
