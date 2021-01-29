MOBILE, Ala. – One person has been arrested in a Mobile Police Underage Drinking Operation, police announced Friday.
Officials say with the assistance of Alabama ABC inspectors, officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at eight businesses on Thursday night, January 28 using juvenile operatives. Four of those businesses were found to be in violation of Alabama ABC standards.
The Exxon located at 3208 Moffett Road sold alcohol to a minor. When confronted by police, the clerk, 50-year-old Ophelia Packer, refused to identify herself upon request during the investigation. Her identification was finally confirmed, and she was transported to Metro Jail and charged with selling alcohol to a minor.
The other stores found in violation for selling alcohol to a minor were Springhill Quick Stop located at 2800 Springhill Avenue, Speed Stop located at 2909 Springhill Avenue, and Payless Zone located at 2721 Springhill Avenue. None of these businesses requested ID from the juvenile operatives. The clerks responsible will have warrants signed on a later date.
The businesses found to be in compliance were Dollar General located at 3251 Old Shell Road, Texaco located at 3000 Old Shell Road, Chevron located at 2150 Old Shell Road and Energize located at 3351 Springhill Avenue.
The Mobile Police Department routinely conducts compliance operations to hold businesses accountable for selling alcohol to minors. Businesses observed not in compliance are subject to fines and/or forfeiture of their license to sale alcohol in the city of Mobile.
