A woman accused of stealing a car turns herself into Mobile Police before she even appears on FOX10 News Fugitive Files. But a man accused in the same theft still on the run. But M-P-D says that's not all. 

MPD: One Fugitive Still on the Run; One Turns Herself In to Police

James Worley
Amy Milbrath

This is 27 year old James Worley, and 28 year old Amy Milbrath. Milbrath turned herself over to police late Wednesday afternoon, but Worley is still at large.

According to investigators, last month, Worley and Milbrath stole the car of a friend who had let them spend the night at her house. The car was found later at Pleasant Valley and Montlimar. But a powerful, 9 millimeter handgun left in the car by the victim, was gone. Police want that weapon off the streets.

James Worley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. If you have seen Worley, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.

