MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the daily crime part distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Attempting to Elude, No pistol Permit, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Overlook Road and Athey Road in reference to no tag. The subject stopped and then drove off and a short pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended and the subject was taken into custody without further incident at the 6400 block of Baker Drive. The subject had drug paraphernalia and a pistol in his possession. Justin Lambert, 20, was arrested.
Burglary 2nd
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at approximately 9:10 a.m., police responded to WKRG, 555 Broadcast Drive, in reference to a male subject wearing a dress breaking out the glass window to the front door of the business with a tire iron. The subject then climbed through the broken glass door and made entry to the lobby of the news station. He was yelling and began beating on the inner glass doors attempting to gain entry to the offices of the station, all while spreading blood over the floors and walls of the lobby. Officers took the subject into custody. Bruce Allen “Brandi” Jones Jr., 27, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault 2nd
On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to USA Medical Center, 2451 University Hospital Drive, in reference to a one shot. The victim stated that he was at a friend’s house on Toulmin Avenue when he heard several shots as he began to pull off. He realized that he was struck and drove himself to the hospital. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
