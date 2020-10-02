MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the daily overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Robbery 1st, Assault 2nd
On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Summerville Street in reference to one shot. The victim stated that the known male subject and his mother came to his residence to get her belongings. The subject brandished a gun, demanded the victim to give him his money and then shot him and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Assault 2nd
On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police responded to the area of Butler Street and First Avenue in reference to shots fired and one possibly shot. While officers searched the area, the victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim stated that he was sitting on his porch at the 2900 block of Esau Avenue when he heard shots ring out. The victim said that’s when he ran around the house and got shot. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 3 a.m., police responded to the Residence Inn, 950 West I-65 Service Road, in reference to shots fired. It was reported that a side door of the hotel was shattered by a bullet. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that an AT&T van was struck also.
