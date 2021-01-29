MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Maryvale Elementary School on Thursday, January 28, after they say a student struck a teacher.
Authorities say the juvenile was released to his parent. The investigation is ongoing. The student faces assault 2nd charges.
These crimes are a part of the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap:
Assault 2nd
On Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 11:34a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Titmouse Drive in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 3rd
On Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 8:51 p.m., police responded to Discount Zone Store, 507 Azalea Road, in reference to a shots fired complaint. Both suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle
On Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 7:35 p.m., police responded to Walmart, 1970 University Boulevard, in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims. A handgun was recovered from the parking lot and no one was injured. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Traffic Crash involving Serious Injury
On Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to Moffett Road at Wolf Ridge Road in reference to a traffic crash involving serious injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota Camry crossed over into the eastbound lanes in the wrong direction and struck a Toyota Avalon. The male passenger that was in the Avalon was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and the driver was transported for minor injuries. The driver of the Camry was also transported for minor injuries.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Friday, January 29, 2021 at approximately 4 a.m., police stopped to assist a motorist with a flat tire on Moffett Road near University Loop. While assisting the motorist officers ran the VIN on the vehicle. The VIN came back to a reported stolen vehicle out of Daphne Police Department. Two male suspects were taken into custody. Tyler Draine, 24 was arrested and the passenger was released.
