This information is provided in the overnight crime report from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5.
Theft of Property 2nd, Theft of Property 4th and Warrants
On April 25, 2020, police took a report in reference to a stolen trailer that was stolen from the Red Dot Storage located at 5810 Old Pascagoula Road. On May 4, 2020, officers located two female suspects who were involved in the theft. 28-year-old Kimberly Boylston and 24-year-old Brittany King were arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Criminal Mischief 1st
On Monday, May 4, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Ann Street at Old Shell Road for a traffic violation. Officers activated their blue lights and the driver sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Ann Street and Chamberlin Avenue where the driver crashed and struck a street sign. The driver and passenger both exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers then pursued the suspects and were able to apprehend them. A 15-year-old male juvenile and a 14-year-old male juvenile were detained and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
***UPDATE***
On Monday, May 4, 2020, through the course of the investigation, police located one of the suspects involved in the robbery. 20-year-old Izaak Kennedy was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Robbery 1st
On Monday, May 4, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to the Garden Motel located at 5880 Highway 90 in reference the report of a robbery to an individual. The victim stated while sitting in her vehicle with her boyfriend, they were approached by four male subjects and one of which was armed with a gun. The victim stated all four subjects demanded and took their property and fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Monday, May 4, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of De Soto Drive in reference to the report of shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the female victim. The victim stated she was asleep when an unknown person(s) fired shots into her residence. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Saint Stephens Road in reference to the report of shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the female victim and she stated an unknown person(s) fired shots into her residence. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Creekway Drive in reference to the report of shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim. The victim stated he was asleep when an unknown person(s) fired shots into his residence. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Attempting to Elude Police
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., police located a vehicle in the parking lot of Academy Sports Outdoors located at 3725 Airport Boulevard that was reported stolen. Upon contact with the driver and vehicle, the driver attempted to drive off but stopped and exited the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot and officers pursued him for a short distance. Officers apprehended a 15-year-old male juvenile and he was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Unoccupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated he was standing in his front yard when his ex-girlfriend came to the location. The victim stated she started to yell at him and then she pulled a gun and fired several shots at his vehicle and at his residence. The subject then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 90 at Tillman Corner that was reported stolen. Upon contact with the driver and vehicle, officers detained and arrested 28-year-old Chase Dunn.
Burglary 3rd
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 11:23 p.m., police responded to the Oaks Apartments located at 1254 Old Shell Road in reference to the report of a burglary that occurred on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Upon arrival, officers located and detained two subjects. The investigation revealed one of the subjects was involved in the burglary. 31-year-old Jarrod Slaughter was arrested.
