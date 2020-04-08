This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. This crime occurred overnight on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Robbery 1st, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, Obstruction of Justice, Escape 3rd, Burglary 3rd and Warrants
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to Bay Shore Apartments located at 304 Bay Shore Avenue in reference to the report of a burglary and robbery complaint.
The victim stated a known male broke into his apartment and held him against his will.
The victim stated he was able to escape the apartment and call police after the subject fell asleep. Upon arrival, officers found the subject asleep inside of the apartment. The subject was taken into custody.
Officers walked the subject to the patrol car and the subject attempted to run but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Police arrested 20-year-old Kadarius White. He faces charges of robbery 1st, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, obstruction of justice, escape 3rd, burglary 3rd and warrants.
