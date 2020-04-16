This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Robbery 2nd
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 12:10 p.m., police responded to The Oaks Apartments located at 1254 Old Shell Road in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual that occurred in the area of North Ann Street and Dauphin Street. The victim stated he was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown female. The victim stated the subject attempted to grab his medication bag and flee. The victim then stated the two struggled over the bag and the bag fell to the ground and the subject fled the scene. The victim received minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Firearm-Person Forbidden to Possess, Attempt to Elude Police, Fail to Obey Officer and Reckless Endangerment
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 1:55 p.m., police responded to the area of Cocoa Cola Road in reference to a male subject brandishing a gun. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect fled in a motor vehicle. The subject stuck a second vehicle while fleeing. The subject continued fleeing into Irvington until he wrecked out. The subject attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. 26-year-old Michael Bates was arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police were responding to a burglary alarm and saw two subjects in the Auto Zone parking lot located at 407 Holcombe Avenue. The subjects were standing near a vehicle with the hood up. Officers approached the vehicle and a male subject fled on foot. The female subject was detained, and during the investigation it was revealed she was involved in the vehicle burglary. 31-year-old Brittany English was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Pistol Carrying without Permit
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police made a traffic stop in the area of Holcombe Avenue and Glenwood Street for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the drivers, illegal drugs were found along with a gun. 24-year-old Tyrell Turner was arrested.
