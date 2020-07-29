MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Robbery 1st
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were flagged down on Old Shell Road near Julia Street in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim stated that he was in the area of St. Madar Street and Monday Street when an unknown subject brandished a gun at him and demanded his wallet. The victim gave him the wallet and the subject fled the scene toward Old Shell road.
Violation of a Protection Order, Attempt Sexual Abuse 1st
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 8:52 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Scenic Drive in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that she and the subject, her husband, had a verbal altercation and that the subject attempted to sexually abuse her. The victim also stated that she had a protection order against the subject. The subject was located and detained on the scene. Dennis Clark, 45, was arrested.
One Injured
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 8000 block of Vane Court in reference to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he stated that he was on the phone holding his pistol and accidentally discharged the weapon striking his middle finger. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
