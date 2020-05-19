This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department.
Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LAS) and Robbery 1st
On Monday, May 16, 2020 at 12:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Springhill Avenue and Winfield Drive in reference to the report of a traffic crash involving an LSA. The victim stated he was involved in a traffic crash and the driver from the other vehicle exited his vehicle, pulled a gun, struck him multiple times and stole his property. The subject then fled the scene. The victim received non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary 3rd
On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 5:14 p.m., police responded to the Quality Inn located at 5658 Tillman’s Corner Parkway in reference to the report of a burglary that occurred at Comfort Suites Hotel located at 5660 Tillman’s Corner Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and the property. 47-year-old Kerrick Williams was arrested.
Burglary 3rd
On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of North Pine Street in reference to the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and discovered he had made forced entry into an occupied residence. 50-year-old Cameron Bonner was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to the Summer Place Apartments located at 557 Azalea Road in reference to the report of robbery to an individual. The victim stated he stopped to speak with several subject standing in the breezeway of the apartments when one of the subjects pulled a gun and demanded his property. The victim stated the subject took his property and fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Violence Assault 2nd
On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 1:36 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Mississippi Street in reference to the report of a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, officers found the victim at a neighbor’s house suffering from bruises and bleeding. The victim stated her husband had just beaten her. The victim stated she was able to flee the scene and call for help. Officers located the suspect at his residence and he was intoxicated. 52-year-old Mark Legg was arrested.
