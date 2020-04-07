This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred overnight on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Assault 2nd
On Monday, April 6, 2020 at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers responded to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in reference to a 17-year old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities say the victim stated he and other juveniles had arranged to meet with others at Newhouse Park located at 2960 Alston Drive where two females were to fight.
The say according to the victim, during the fight, two males pulled guns and started shooting. The victim stated he was struck in the lower leg. The victim told police that he was transported to the hospital by a bystander. The investigation is ongoing.
Remaining overnight recap from MPD:
Theft of Property 1st, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, No Pistol Permit and Warrants
On Monday, April 6, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the area of McDonald Road and Old Pascagoula Road that was reported stolen. The vehicle was occupied by two subjects. 35-year old Jerry Shaw and 27-year old Joseph Shirley were arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Monday April 6, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Spanish Oaks Apartments located at 6200 Spanish Trail Drive in reference to the report of a robbery complaint. The victim stated he was sitting in front of his apartment when he was approached by two males and one was armed with a gun. The victim stated the subjects took his wallet and money and fled the scene in a white midsize vehicle. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shot Fired
On Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:20 a.m., police responded to the Lafayette Square Apartments located at 900 Downtowner Boulevard in reference to the report of shots fired complaint. The complainant stated he saw someone attempting to enter his fenced patio at the rear of his apartment. The complainant stated he fired a shot and the subject ran off. A garage was also struck. There were no reported injuries.
