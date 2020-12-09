MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at Park West Apartments that occurred in October, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say Baron Morris Jr., 19, was found connected to the incident.
Morris is charged with murder, two counts of assault second degree, robbery first degree and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.
Police say Morris turned himself in Wednesday morning.
It was just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 when police responded to Park West Apartments, at 1701 Hillcrest Road, following reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two male victims suffering with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
One of the victims, 23-year-old Ryan Campbell, died as a result of his injuries. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.
