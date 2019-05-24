MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- At a local hospital Thursday morning, a pregnant woman reported to Mobile police officers that her child's father strangled her.
Police say they responded to the hospital at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
"The pregnant victim stated her child’s father pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair at the 500 block of Newport Drive West, pushed her to the floor and strangled her with two hands until she lost consciousness," the MPD said in a news release.
No arrest has been made in the case, according to police.
