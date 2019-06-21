MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A stolen Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance led Mobile police officers on a chase through Midtown Mobile Friday morning.
This happened at about 8 a.m., and police chased the MFRD vehicle through the Carlen neighborhood on Emogene Street.
At around 8:10 a.m., the MFRD vehicle -- which may be Rescue 3 -- was stopped at Emogene and Williams Street.
It was not clear if anyone was in custody, but someone could be observed in the back of a police car on the scene.
It was also not clear if a patient was in the vehicle, but reports indicate a stretcher fell from the truck at Emogene and Pinehill Drive.
Law enforcement radio reports indicated shots were fired at some point during the pursuit.
The pursuit may have begun in the area of Springhill Avenue and Ann Street.
FOX10 News is working to confirm details and obtain additional information.
