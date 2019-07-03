MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a week ago Tuesday, June 25th around 7:30 in the evening when bullets started flying on Ghent Street.
"Some guys were in a car -- about 6 of them -- in a black car. And they came by and they started shooting about 9 or 10 rounds," recalled one resident.
The suspect vehicle -- a black or dark gray Dodge Avenger -- was caught on surveillance cameras across the street at George Hall Elementary. If you look closely you can see someone hanging out the passenger window.
Nearby residents heard the shots and called 911.
"We thought it was coming in the house... Because it was just that loud. Very loud," said resident.
Mobile Police say several bullets hit the school. Fortunately no one was inside -- but we're told children were playing at a nearby park.
"And they were shooting in that direction... And one of the bullets hit the metal pole. So it could have ricocheted and hit one of them," said resident.
While it's unclear who the intended target was -- police say they have not received any reports of anyone being shot.
Meanwhile, residents say it's not the first time they've heard gunfire and say this time it was too close to home.
"They need to stop... they need to stop! It's time for all of this killing and all of this shooting to literally stop! You can't just shoot because you want to shoot. Stop the shooting... That is all I ask. Please!"
If you recognize the suspect vehicle call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
