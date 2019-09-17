MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday showing suspects wanted in connection to a shocking murder in West Mobile.
Samuel Wilson was gunned down in cold blood on June 6 after finding someone breaking into his wife's car in front of their home on Spring Grove.
About three weeks after the killing, police arrested 24-year-old Seth Bowick and identified him as the suspected gunman. He's charged with murder.
Now investigators said they are searching for two other men who were burglarizing vehicles with Bowick the night of the murder.
Police said they believe the two suspects are still committing crimes in the area. If you can identify the men, you are asked to contact Mobile Police.
