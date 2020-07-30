MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a portion of its policies and procedures manual after calls from the community to do so.
Public Safety Director James Barber says each portion of the manual is being reviewed and that tactical information is being removed before being released.
