Mobile Police need the public’s help to identify this bank robbery suspect.
Officials say on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 12:27 p.m., the suspect robbed the PNC Bank located at 7849 Cottage Hill Road.
He is described as a black male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, early to mid-30s, slender build, wearing a black bandana, black shirt and dark pants with black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
