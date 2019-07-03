MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect they say is seen committing a robbery in security camera video from a local adult video and novelties store.
The Mobile Police Department says that at about 10:40 p.m. Monday an unknown male entered the NT Video Store at 7136 Airport Blvd. and robbed the business. The suspect was armed with a small, black semi-automatic handgun, according to police.
Investigators say the suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall, weighting 140 to 160 pounds with a slender build), wearing a black Houston Astros’ ball cap, black shirt, black pants, gray tennis shoes and a black sleeve on his right arm with a white stripe going down it.
It is believed that his right arm is full of tattoos.
Police ask that if anyone recognizes or knows the suspect to call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
