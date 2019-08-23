MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase and manhunt that began at the VIP Barber Shop on St. Stephens Road Friday, according to police,
Mobile Police say three suspects with handguns and rifles robbed the business and took a woman’s purse.
A chase ensued, with suspects bailing out of a vehicle near Butler & East I-65 Service Road.
Police say two suspects initially were caught during a foot chase. K-9 units brought out, and the remaining suspect was caught short time later.
At least one suspect was bit by a dog, according to police.
A very large police presence was initially swarming the area during the search.
