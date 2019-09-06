MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a robbery victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a struggle with the robber.
Police say that on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Skipper Drive and Athey Road in reference to the report of a person having been shot. Upon arrival, officers were told a male victim had been transported to a local hospital.
At the hospital, police say, officers spoke with the victim.
The victim told police he and his girlfriend were sitting in his car in front of an unknown address on Skipper Drive when an unknown male approached them. The victim stated the subject was armed with a gun and demanded money.
Police say the victim stated he fought with the suspect and the suspect shot him and fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
