Mobile Police are continuing their efforts to reduce the number of stolen guns on the streets of Mobile. It's a big problem in Mobile that has law enforcement constantly working to put a cap on it.
There are now "Personal Firearm Record" books that can be picked up for free at any MPD precinct or MPD Headquarters.
"It's a little small booklet where if you purchased a firearm, you can go on there and you can put specific information that its asked you for like the type of weapon, where you purchased it from, the date you purchased it and also the cost and serial number," said Sgt. Laderrick DuBose with Mobile Police Department.
Sgt. Dubose said the book should help gun owners keep a good record of their guns, including the serial number which is key to identifying a stolen gun. Unfortunately Dubose said a lot of gun owners don't copy it down.
"Police we do on a regular recover weapons but when we run them they don't come in as lost or stolen. So therefor we don't know who the owner is so we can't give them back to them," he said.
Earlier this year Dubose said the stolen gun problem really hit home for Mobile Police. It resulted in the death of one of their own.
"Instances where stolen firearms were used in the commission of a crime. Officer Sean Tuder, the firearm we recovered came back stolen," Dubose explained.
In addition, last month Public Safety Director James Barber said there's a gun trafficking ring here in Mobile.
Dubose told FOX 10 News, once the guns are recovered, proper documentation could help speed up the process of finding the owner and also could result in getting the criminals off the streets for a longer period of time. He said if an owner reports their gun stolen and it's found, the criminal will face an additional charge.
"If we have those serial numbers and these individuals are caught with the weapon now we can at least charge them with the receiving of that weapon," Dubose added.
