MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile police say 50-year-old Todd Overstreet is their “most wanted” fugitive.
Overstreet is accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Country Club Village on Christmas day while she was away.
He allegedly staked out at her home, waiting to terrorize her.
MPD says when the woman returned he raped her.
Investigators have now learned that six days after the heinous crime, Overstreet stole a truck from Daphne on New Years Eve.
They believe he may have fled the state.
Police say he has ties to Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi and could be headed in one of those directions.
The truck he stole is a black F-150 with an Indiana license plate.
The tag number is CBP268.
Mobile County jail records show Overstreet has been charged with harassment and domestic violence in the past.
He’s now facing charges for sodomy, sexual abuse and burglary.
Police believe overstreet is armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, TURN HIM IN.
