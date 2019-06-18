The Mobile Police Department is currently offering a $500 cash reward for the apprehension of Hunter Busch.
Authorities say Busch currently has active warrants for two counts of robbery first; theft of property 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree; criminal mischief 2nd degree; assault 3rd degree; attempting to elude; domestic violence 3rd degree; violating a protection order; possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you know where he is please call 251-208-7000.
They say Hunter is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with him please call police and do not approach him.
