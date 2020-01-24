MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD needs the public’s help locating 33-year-old Julien De Mone Hardin.
According to police, Hardin is wanted two robberies in Mobile County and one in Baldwin County.
They say he is wanted for the robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 12:35 a.m., at the Shell Station located at 4686 Airport Boulevard.
Police say, Hardin entered the location, walked up to the register and demanded money. Hardin took the money and fled the scene.
They say Hardin then robbed the Waffle House located at 3030 Airport Boulevard at approximately 6:15 a.m. on this same date.
Hardin entered the location and placed his hand in his jacket pocket indicating he was armed with a gun. Hardin then demanded and took money from the register and fled in a dark gray SUV.
Hardin is also wanted out of Spanish Fort for a robbery he committed at the Shell Station located at 6583 US-98 and for a robbery he committed at the CEFCO Summit Gas Station located the 107 North Section Street in Fairhope Al.
If anybody knows the whereabouts of Julien De Mone Hardin, please call (251)208-7211.
