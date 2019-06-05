On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the Mobile Infirmary Hospital in reference to an assault that occurred in the 1300 block of Congress Street on Friday, May 31, 2019.
The victim stated she was walking to the store when a known male approached her yelling about money. The victim stated the subject then punched her in the back of the head and then again in the jaw knocking her to the ground.
The victim stated she went to her boyfriend’s house and he drove her to the hospital. The victim stated she asked the hospital to contact police and they did not. The victim is listed in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing
Though the course of this investigation, Shawn Brown has been identified as the suspect involved in this assault.
