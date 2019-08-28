MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police is looking for an armed and dangerous man accused of shooting his sister's ex-boyfriend.
Investigators said the incident happened on Tuesday, August 20, at Maison De Ville Apartments. Police said the victim was at his ex-girlfriend's apartment when her brother, identified as 19-year-old Clarence Dale Jr., arrived and confronted the man about a dispute over money.
Police said the two men got into an argument and the victim ran from the apartment. Investigators said Dale chased the man and fired shots at him.
The ex-girlfriend found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Dale fled the scene and is still on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with more information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.