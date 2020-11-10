MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect.
According to police, on Saturday, September 26, police were advised that an unknown male subject entered the Walmart located at 5245 Rangeline Road and took money from their key and tag machine.
They say the theft happened at approximately 4:40 p.m.
The suspect is facing theft of property 3rd charges.
If anyone knows this subject please call police at (251)208-7211, you do not have to leave your name.
