MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public's help in locating 31-year-old Jordan Miguel Brito.
Police say 12 days ago, on December 5 around 6 p.m., Brito walked away from his apartment located at 6701 Dickens Ferry Road. He did not tell anyone where he was going when he left home.
Brito was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, dark-colored socks with a checkered pattern and dark-colored slides.
Family members say Brito left home before without telling anyone where he was headed. But he was only missing for about a day in those previous incidents.
Brito is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has "XII" tattoos on the inside of both biceps.
Anyone who has seen Brito or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
