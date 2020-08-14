MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate 30-year-old Nnekka Smith.
Officials say Smith left her residence on Wednesday, August 12 at approximately 1 p.m. and has not been seen since.
She was last seen occupying her 2014 Kia Forte. They say the vehicle has a Dean Mitchell paper tag on it.
According to authorities, Smith suffers from schizophrenia.
If anyone has seen Smith or knows her whereabouts, please call police 251-208-7211.
