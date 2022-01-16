MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen mother and her son.

The statement reads as follows:

"The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help in locating missing person Enma Lorena Cacao-Tot, 17, and her 1-year-old son, Jose Adriel Xoi-Cacao. They were last seen on Saturday, January 15, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. leaving the group home on Schillinger Road and never returned. It is believed they may be in Enterprise, Alabama.

Anyone with information on where Enma and her son can be located is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211."