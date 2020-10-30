MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate missing person 56-year-old Angeler Singleton.
They say Singleton walked away from her residence on Thursday, October 29, at approximately 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
She suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, mental problems, high blood pressure, and is a diabetic which she takes a shot for every day.
Singleton is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
If anyone has seen Singleton or knows her whereabouts, please call police at (251)208-7211.
