MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Meaghan Taylor.
According to police, Taylor is believed to be endangered and that she has not contacted her mother in over a week. Taylor's mother currently has custody of her kids.
Taylor was last seen at the Extend-a-Suites located at 33 East I-65 Service Road South with a friend who drives a white Dodge Charger.
Taylor is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has tattoos on her left and right shoulders.
If anyone has seen Taylor or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
