MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Police say 15-year-old Deangelo Knight left his residence on Sunday, September 13 at approximately 1:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.
He was wearing black sweatpants with white stripes along the sides and a black shirt with a red and yellow logo on the front. He was wearing red, white, and blue slides.
According to police, he has no known medical conditions.
Knight is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
If anyone has seen Knight or knows his whereabouts, please call police at (251) 208-7211.
