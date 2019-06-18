The Mobile Police department is asking for your help in identifying a pair of suspects they say stole 45 bottles of fragrances from Ulta Beauty.
Officials say the total value of the stolen property was over $2,000.
If you have information regarding this crime please contact MPD at 251-208-7211.
