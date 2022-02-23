MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police is asking the public for identifying a robbery suspect.
Investigators released three photos of a man suspected of a robbery in the area of I-65 South Service Road and Airport Boulevard on Friday, February 18th.
The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with fur lining, black pants, and multi-colored shoes. He's believed to be 18 to 24 years old, approximately 5'5'' tall, and 140 pounds.
If you recognize him -- turn him in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
