UPDATE FROM MPD: "The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jermiah Cecil Johnson. As the suspect fled the store, the security officer tased the suspect while trying to apprehend him in the interior of the mall. Along with a theft of property charge, Johnson will be charged with resisting arrest and possible other charges."
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A firearm discharged as it fell from the possession of a theft suspect Monday morning at The Shoppes of Bel Air shopping mall, according to police.
No one was injured.
Police say the incident happened inside the mall building.
Police released the following:
Mobile Police need the public's help identifying this suspect. On Monday, December 23, 2019 shortly around 11 a.m. security at Dillards attempted to detain the suspect for theft of property. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, a gun fell from the suspect's possession and it accidentally discharged. No one was injured. The suspect fled from the location.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
