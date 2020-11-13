MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 30-year-old Terrence Giddens, who is wanted on multiple felony charges following the incident that resulted in a major crash on Government Street that left a man critically injured.
Police say Giddens is wanted for a felony leaving the scene of an accident, robbery first degree, assault first degree and reckless endangerment.
Below are the incident details, as provided by the MPD along with the accompanying photos and videos:
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 9:19 a.m., police responded to Government Street at Ellis Avenue in reference to a serious traffic collision. Officers learned that minutes prior the suspect went to the Speed Stop gas station and stole beer. As the suspect ran outside, the store clerk tried to stop him by jumping onto the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect placed the vehicle in drive and began driving away traveling into oncoming traffic with the store clerk still holding on. The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle causing a four-vehicle accident. An adult passenger and two children were inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect immediately fled with one child and the adult passenger stayed on scene with the other child. The store clerk is in critical but stable condition. The other victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on where Giddens can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.
Police say Giddens is also connected to several thefts that occurred in September at a local department store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.