MPD: She Thought He Was a Friend, Then He Stole Her Money at Gunpoint

To paraphrase an old saying, "No one can take advantage of you, like a friend can take advantage of you." According to M-P-D, one woman found that out the hard way, now they're looking for the former friend who-investigators say- stole cash from her.

The guy they're hunting is 23 year old LaShawn Poole, Junior. They say last Thursday, he was visiting the woman inside her place on Texas Street, when he happened to spot a stack of cash. According to investigators, the woman had just gotten her IRS refund. That's when they say Poole pulled out a gun, threatened the victim and a relative, before grabbing the cash, and running off.

Take another look at Poole, Junior. He's 6 feet tall, weighing 222 pounds. He's known to hang out around the apartments on Texas Street. He's accused of First Degree Robbery.

If you have seen LaShawn Poole, Junior, do not approach him. M-P-D says he's armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call-you don't have to leave your name.