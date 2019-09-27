MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A huge police presence Friday afternoon on South Goodman Avenue. Mobile Police surrounded a home and when the suspect didn't come out -- they shot tear gas inside.
Mobile SWAT raided the home after several failed attempts to get the suspect to peacefully surrender.
Officers could be heard saying over a loud speaker: "Hands up... Hands empty... Do it now!"
Neighbors watched as police continued to demand for a person named "Latoya" to come out of the home: "This is the Mobile Police Department... Latoya -- Hands up... Hands empty!"
No one was inside the home. At this point the investigation is ongoing and police have not identified who we are still looking for.
MPD says investigators were following up on a shooting into an occupied vehicle that happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just after midnight September 27. When officers arrived on scene at MLK they could not locate the victim.
A short time later, the victim showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. According to investigators, the victim was unable to give any additional information.
Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
