MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A Mobile Police officer had to shoot a dog Tuesday after the department said it bit a 15-year-old girl who was in the neighborhood.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Greenlawn Drive. Officials said the dog survived and that it was picked up by animal control.
A neighbor said she shot in the air to try and get the dog off of the teenager.
The teenager was bit in the arm and taken to the hospital with none life threatening injuries.
