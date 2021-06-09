MPD: Skateboarder Sucker Punches Victim; Wanted for Assault

M-P-D says a 28 year old skateboarder slugged another guy, downtown, seriously injuring him. Now, he's wanted for assault.

This is Cole Batterson. Last month, investigators say Batterson snuck up behind the victim, and sucker punched him in the jaw. The surprise punch was so vicious, the victim had to have a metal plate surgically inserted in his face, and his jaw wired shut, according to police. M-P-D is very anxious to find Batterson, but so far, haven't released a motive.

Batterson is 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. According to M-P-D, he drives a marron Honda Pilot, but no license tag number was available. Batterson has been seen downtown, as well as at Public Safety Park on Airport. That park backs up to police headquarters.

If you have seen Batterson, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitve Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don't have to leave your name.