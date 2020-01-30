MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate Thursday afternoon after the shooting of a young child at the Red Roof Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road near Dauphin Street.
The victim has been identified as a two-year old, and police have confirmed that the child has died as a result of his injuries.
The report of the shooting came at about 8:25 a.m.
At the motel, Rooms 126 and 127 were sealed off by police with yellow crime tape.
