MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says that on Friday 26-year-old Antwan Williams of Spanish Fort was arrested and charged with the murder Joshua Baker, 25.
Williams was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail, where he remains locked up, just before midnight Friday.
Police say it was 1:49 p.m. Friday when officers responded to the 700 block of Louise Drive West in response to a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found Baker dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
