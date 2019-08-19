MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have confirmed that the gun they say was used by Andrew Mitchell to fire at officers was stolen.
Mitchell is accused of firing shots at police officers earlier this month on South Ann Street.
A second suspect, Johnny Vail, is also charged.
Police said narcotics officers were in the area when they spotted the two suspects. According to the MPD, the men opened fire as the officers approached them.
The officers were not harmed, although the suspects were wounded in the shootout.
