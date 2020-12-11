MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say a store clerk linked to a reported robbery, returned the stolen funds to police headquarters the next day.
Officials say police received a call on Wednesday, December 9, regarding a commercial robbery at Murphy Express located at 4690 Airport Boulevard.
They say the store's clerk, later identified as 23-year-old LeCorey Mayes, told officers that he was cleaning in the location and was about to close the store when an unknown man entered the business who acted as if he had a gun under his shirt.
According to police, further investigation revealed that Mayes was involved in the crime.
The following day, police say Mayes, "came to police headquarters and returned the stolen money."
He was transported to Metro Jail and is charged with theft of property second degree for his involvement in the crime.
They say there is a warrant for the second subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.