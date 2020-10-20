MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to police, 38-year-old Jeremiah Reynolds fled on foot after claiming he was going to be sick in the back of a patrol car.
Officers responded to the Budget Zone located at 3951 Airport Boulevard on Monday, October 19 at approximately 3:26 p.m., in reference to a disorderly complaint.
They say officers located and detained a male subject.
Officials say while in the back of the patrol car, Reynolds stated that he had to vomit so officers cracked the door and the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
A short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Reynolds faces charges of escape 3rd, resisting arrest and warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.