MPD: Suspected Carjacker on the Run

Right now, Mobile Police looking for a guy they say was driving a car involved in a carjacking. Now, they believe he could have been the carjacker.
This is Antwan Williams. Late last month, according to investigators, Williams was pulled over, driving a vehicle which had been car-jacked two days before. However, officer's on the scene did not have that information, so they let Williams go.
Right now, Williams is facing receiving stolen property charges, because he was driving the stolen vehicle when he was stopped. But M-P-D believes he is the carjacker, and may still be armed.
Antwan Williams is 25 years old. He's 5 feet; 11 inches tall; weighing 184 pounds. Police tell Fugitive Files Williams does have visible tattoos on his neck.
If you have seen Antwan Williams, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-252-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.