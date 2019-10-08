MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released new details about a brazen armed robbery at Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe in the Legacy Village at Spring Hill.
According to investigators, money was taken from the safe at the restaurant on Du Rhu Drive. The crime happened on Monday around 9:20 p.m.
Police said a man with a gun was wearing a ski mask when he rushed in through an unlocked back door. The robbery held an employee at gunpoint and forced them to open the case. After getting some cash, he ran off.
You're asked to call the Mobile Police Department if you have any additional details about the robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.